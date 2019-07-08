Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 winning ticket worth $400,000 sold in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — A $400,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for last Saturday’s drawing was sold at an Orrtanna convenience store, the Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket, sold at a SnapGo store on Buchanan Valley Road, matched the winning numbers of 22-25-28-30-40 to win the jackpot, less withholding, the Lottery said. The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated, the Lottery said. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 27,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the Lottery said. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

