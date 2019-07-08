× Pirates’ 1B Josh Bell among MLB Home Run Derby contestants

CLEVELAND– The Pittsburgh Pirates will see a young slugger get to perform on the national stage in one of the game’s most unique attractions.

1B Josh Bell will be among eight players to compete in the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday night.

In the bracket format of the derby, Bell will face off against Braves’ OF Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first round.

Bell, 26, is off to a tremendous start thus far in 2019, hitting .302 with a career-high 28 HR’s in the first half alone.

On top of that, Bell leads the league in doubles (30) and RBI’s (84).

Coverage of the derby will begin at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.