Police: 20-year-old man taken to York Hospital Friday was shot in York City

YORK — A shooting victim who was transported to York Hospital Friday in a privately-owned vehicle was shot in York City, according to police.

Police were called to the hospital just after 7:30 p.m. for the shooting victim, a 20-year-old man. At that same time, they received a shots fired report in the 500 block of Thomas Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found shell casings.

Police have since connected the two incidents, saying the victim, of West Manchester Township, was shot outside in that block. It has not yet been determined if he was targeted.

The victim is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition, police add.

