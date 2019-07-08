× Police investigate attempted child luring in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an attempted child luring incident in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday in the area of the Brookside Trailer Park off Eisenhower Boulevard.

It was reported to police that two males in a white mid-size pickup truck drove past a child and requested he come with them. The driver, a white male, had a skinny build and was wearing a white t-shirt. He had brown hair that was pushed up in the front and spiked, according to police. The passenger, a black male, had a dark-colored shirt on and beanie style cap on his head, police say.

Both males were described as being in their 20’s to 30’s in age.

Police note that the pickup truck had two doors with a black bed liner. A witness told police that the truck had dry dirt around the wheel wells and lower body of the truck. The tire rims were dull silver or gray in color.

Anyone with information should contact Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-939-0463 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday) or 717-558-6900 any time, day or night. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.