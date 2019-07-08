Police investigate thefts from vehicles, attempted burglaries in Manchester Township

This photo was provided by a citizen through the Neighbors by Ring app. It was taken in the area of Rutland Ave.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating several thefts from vehicles and attempted burglaries that occurred in the eastern portion of Manchester Township.

Police say nearly a dozen vehicles and screened-in porches were entered into between midnight and 5 a.m. on the following streets:

  • Rockwood Avenue
  • Rutland Avenue
  • Crossbrook Drive
  • Chesterbrook Drive
  • Rishel Drive

Police add that the thieves took cash and electronics.

Anyone with video surveillance of the individuals should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647, through the department’s tip line at 717-467-TELL or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.

