Police investigate thefts from vehicles, attempted burglaries in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating several thefts from vehicles and attempted burglaries that occurred in the eastern portion of Manchester Township.

Police say nearly a dozen vehicles and screened-in porches were entered into between midnight and 5 a.m. on the following streets:

Rockwood Avenue

Rutland Avenue

Crossbrook Drive

Chesterbrook Drive

Rishel Drive

Police add that the thieves took cash and electronics.

Anyone with video surveillance of the individuals should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647, through the department’s tip line at 717-467-TELL or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.