Police investigate thefts from vehicles, attempted burglaries in Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating several thefts from vehicles and attempted burglaries that occurred in the eastern portion of Manchester Township.
Police say nearly a dozen vehicles and screened-in porches were entered into between midnight and 5 a.m. on the following streets:
- Rockwood Avenue
- Rutland Avenue
- Crossbrook Drive
- Chesterbrook Drive
- Rishel Drive
Police add that the thieves took cash and electronics.
Anyone with video surveillance of the individuals should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647, through the department’s tip line at 717-467-TELL or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.