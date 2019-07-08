× Police investigating arson in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an intentional fire that was set to a home.

According to police, the fire was intentionally set to a home on Lincoln Street in Middletown on the morning of July 6.

Authorities say that it is unknown if it is a random or isolated incident, and all borough residents are being asked to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone having information regarding the arson on Lincoln Street are asked to report it to a Middletown Police Officer by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.