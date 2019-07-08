× Police investigating electronics burglary in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary in which multiple electronics where stolen from an apartment.

On July 7, police responded to a burglary that occurred at an apartment in the 100 block of East High Street in Carlisle between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Police say that a door to an apartment had been kicked in and several items were stolen from the residence.

Among the stolen items were a television and gaming system, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.