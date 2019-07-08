× Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

On July 4 around 7:40 p.m., police responded to the area of the first block of South Franklin Street in Lancaster for a reported shooting.

While en-route to the area, police were informed that one victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say that initial reports from the scene from witnesses and neighbors indicated that there was a physical altercation between at least two men prior to any shots being fired. As a result of that, a man was taken to the hospital, and had to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities said around 8:30 p.m. that evening, a man walked into the lobby of the Lancaster Bureau of Police station and said that he had been involved in the shooting incident, and surrendered a gun that he had been carrying when he entered the station.

Police, who haven’t identified the man, was held at the station and later interviewed by detectives before being released before midnight.

As of this writing, the case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with any additional information on this shooting or the events leading up to it are asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Jessica Higgins at 717-735-3319 higginsj@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.

Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.