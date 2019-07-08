× Police: Lancaster County woman cut victim with butcher knives during domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County woman is facing assault and harassment after a domestic incident Sunday night on the 2800 block of Weaver Road in Manheim Township, according to police.

Manheim Township Police say Kristina M. Stauffer, 40, of Quarryville, grabbed two kitchen knives and cut a victim on the wrist during an altercation at about 10:57 p.m. The victim required medical treatment, police say.

Stauffer was arrested at the scene and taken to Central Arraignment for processing, police say.