CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused stealing $352.19 worth of groceries from Weis.

The theft occurred on June 27 at the store in Lower Allen Township.

Police say loss prevention tried to apprehend the individuals but they fled the area with a black male in a silver Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information on their identities should contact Lower Allen Township PoliceĀ or submit a tip here.