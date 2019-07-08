State Police and local municipalities begin Aggressive Driving Enforcement

SOUTH CENTRAL P.A., — Pennsylvania State Police and over 215 municipal agencies will conduct targeted aggressive-driving enforcement from July 8th to August 25th, 2019.

As part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, police aim to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the State. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a citation.

The enforcement wave will focus on red light running, the Steer Clear law, tailgating and heavy trucks. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as speeding, following too closely, or other aggressive action will also be cited.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 50,707 aggressive-driving related citations, including 30,197 for speeding. Failing to stop for red lights and stop signs resulted in 3,657 citations.

Additionally, the enforcement accounted for 68 felony arrests, 142 fugitives apprehended, 200 impaired driving arrests and 1,259 occupant protection citations.

The aggressive-driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

For more information, visit PennDOT.gov/safety.