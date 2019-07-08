TSA officials stop man trying to sneak box cutters, utility knife onto plane at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG — Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport say they stopped a man trying to get box cutters and a utility knife past a security checkpoint Sunday, according to a press release.

One of the items was concealed in the man’s shoe, TSA officials say.

The man removed his shoes to go through the checkpoint X-ray machine when a small flat box cutter was found concealed under the inside lining of one of the shoes, the TSA says. Two additional flat box cutters and a standard hand-held cutter/utility knife were also detected in his checked bag, according to the TSA.

When asked why there was a box cutter in his shoe, the man allegedly changed his story several times, claiming that he worked for a delivery service, that it slipped in, and that he didn’t know how it could have suddenly appeared under the lining of the sole of one of his dress shoes, the TSA says.

After the items were removed from the shoe and carry-on bag, the man was permitted to catch his flight because the weapons were removed and no longer posed a threat, according to the TSA.