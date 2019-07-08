× Two men injured after shooting in Harrisburg; police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

On July 5 around 9:50 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North 4th Street for a report of a man that had been shot.

As police were attempting to locate the victim, there was another reported shooting victim in the area of the 2100 block of North 6th Street.

Upon arrival at the second location, police found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

As police were on the scene, a second man that had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso arrived at the hospital.

Authorities determined that both victims were shot in the same incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information relevant to this incident, you’re asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.