While we’ll enjoy a couple of dry days, you’ll still notice the humidity

IMPROVING SKIES , HOWEVER, HUMIDITY STAYS: Skies clear slowly this evening, as high pressure builds across the area. Overnight, partly to mostly clear conditions with lows back into the lower 60s. Unfortunately, the humidity doesn’t drop off too much so you’ll still notice it . Bright sunshine boosts temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s. It remains dry Wednesday, however, it is warmer near 90 degrees. Our next storm chance is Thursday. A cold front brings

showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It is stickier. Highs manage the upper 80s but will feel warmer with the humidity factored in. Some upper level energy Friday keeps shower threat around for the morning. Clouds slowly clear during the day and temperatures fall back to the lower to middle 80s. High pressure returns to bring a nice start to the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions Saturday. temperatures are warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A weak front drops in bringing a couple of showers and thunderstorms midday Sunday. It’s warm and sticky, in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The front stalls keeping a few storms around Monday.

