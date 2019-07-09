× Authorities investigate vehicle break-ins in Adams County; ‘Felony Lane Gang’ may be involved

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Township Police and the National Park Service – Law Enforcement Division are investigating vehicle break-ins at Gettysburg National Military Park and Artillery Ridge National Riding Stables.

Police received reports of the break-ins on June 25.

Police say windows were broken and the suspect(s) took women’s purses and wallets containing credit cards, check books and identification. Several checks were later recovered after an unknown woman was attempting to cash them at several different banks throughout Adams County, police add.

Investigators suspect that the “Felony Lane Gang” may be involved.

According to the FBI, the Felony Lane Gang is a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings that conduct surveillance in parking lots and take items from unattended vehicles. It’s noted that the subjects involved choose the farthest window from the teller in bank drive-thru lanes to impersonate the customer while using stolen IDs.

Anyone with information should contact Adams County Control at 717-334-8101.