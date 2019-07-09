× Authorities seek Lancaster fugitive accused of dealing heroin

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for a Lancaster fugitive who was recently sentenced to a prison term of up to 40 years for dealing heroin, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Angel “Fly” Galarza Sr., 61, failed to appear at his trial in April, and was also a no-show at his recent sentencing hearing, the DA’s office said.

Galarza was sentenced to an 8- to 40-year prison term by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, the DA said.

According to authorities, Galarza posted bail through a bondsman after his 2017 arrest. He appeared for a pre-trial hearing in April, but has been on the run ever since. He is a former resident of the 900 block of East King Street, but also has ties to Philadelphia, according to the DA.

Galarza had nearly 1,400 bags of heroin and $35,000 in cash in his possession that were seized in separate searches of a storage unit and a safety deposit box in his name, according to testimony.

