Blain main ‘seriously injured’ after crashing into back of tractor trailer in Cumberland County

Posted 6:07 AM, July 9, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Blain man suffered a serious injury after crashing his vehicle into the back of a tractor trailer.

Nathan Moyer, 46, was seriously injured after the crash, according to the police release.

On July 5 around 6:20 p.m., Moyer was driving his 2008 Suzuki GSX southbound in the 2000 block of Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township behind a tractor trailer.

In that area, Moyer rear-ended the tractor trailer, causing the GSX to turn onto its left side and spin about 90 degrees into the opposite lane of traffic.

Moyer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was seriously injured.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the incident.

