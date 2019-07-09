Cow Appreciation Day with Chick-fil-A

Posted 8:26 AM, July 9, 2019, by

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris "MOOOO" Garrett celebrated Cow Appreciation Day with Chick-fil-A in Mannheim Township, Lancaster County.

Get your cow costumes ready – Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 9. On that day, any customer who visits a local restaurant dressed as a cow will receive a free entrée (excluding salads) at Chick-fil-A’s more than 2,400 restaurants nationwide.

Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée – options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours. Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time, so guests can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner (check local store listings for individual restaurant hours). To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay. Chick-fil-A began celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation has grown each year as the company has expanded across the country. Last year, more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.