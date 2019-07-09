Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris "MOOOO" Garrett celebrated Cow Appreciation Day with Chick-fil-A in Mannheim Township, Lancaster County.

Get your cow costumes ready – Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 9. On that day, any customer who visits a local restaurant dressed as a cow will receive a free entrée (excluding salads) at Chick-fil-A’s more than 2,400 restaurants nationwide.

Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée – options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours. Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time, so guests can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner (check local store listings for individual restaurant hours). To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay. Chick-fil-A began celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation has grown each year as the company has expanded across the country. Last year, more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration.