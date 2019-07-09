× Cumberland County woman accused of robbing from elderly acquaintence

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — North Middleton Township Police say they have arrested a Newville woman in connection to a suspected robbery that occurred on July 3.

Kim Stamy is accused of assaulting a robbing an elderly victim with whom she has been acquainted for the past nine years, police say. Stamy allegedly took the money from the victim by force, according to police.

She was arrested on July 5, and is due in court next week, police say.