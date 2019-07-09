× Derry Township Police say alleged attempted abduction at Hersheypark did not take place

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Just days after reports of an attempted abduction at Hersheypark arose, police are saying that the alleged attempt did not occur.

The incident in question took place on July 3, but it wasn’t until a Facebook post gained attention over the holiday weekend that many began demanding answers.

On July 7, it was confirmed that an investigation was underway into the incident, and now, police have reached a conclusion.

The Derry Township Police Department released the following statement on their Crimewatch page: