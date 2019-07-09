Four people facing charges after attempting to flee traffic stop that reveals marijuana, packaging materials

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four people were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop that revealed a large amount of marijuana and drug dealing materials.

Raynelle Horne, Aja Lewis, Derrick Taylor, and Laquasha Durham are all facing intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy charges as a result of the stop.

On July 5 around 1:00 a.m., police attempted to pull over a minivan after it ran a stop sign on Pine Street at North Harrisburg Street in Steelton.

The minivan fled police before eventually stopping in the 100 block of North Second Street.

During the stop, police recovered a large amount of marijuana, cash, a money counter, and drug packaging materials.

Now, they are facing charges.