× Harrisburg man accused of masturbating while peeping in public bathroom stall

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after admitting to masturbating while peering through a public bathroom stall.

Carter Dryer, 22, is facing indecent exposure charges for his role in the incident.

On July 7 around 3:05 a.m., police responded to a call at the northbound rest area near mile marker 80 on Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township.

After an investigation, police determined that Dryer had looked through the crack of a closed stall door in the men’s public restroom of the rest stop while the victim was using the toilet.

The victim told police that while he was in the stall, he heard a sound believed to be consistent with masturbation.

When police spoke to Dryer, he admitted to “touching himself for pleasure” and peering through the bathroom stall.

Now, he will face charges.