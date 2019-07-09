Ideal day for a dip in the pool!

GREAT POOL DAY: Skies are mostly clear tonight with lows back into the middle and upper 60s. It’s a tad comfortable in the morning but by afternoon, it starts to feel sticky, and a dip in the pool will feel nice. Afternoon readings are warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index values will reach the lower 90s. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon cumulus clouds bubbling up.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a risk for severe weather

Thursday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 1 for now. We’ll watch for any changes to the outlook. Storms will be possible in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds, small hail, flash flooding due to the latest rain and potential for heavy downpours. Any changes to the threats we’ll be sure to pass along. Temperatures should manage to reach the mid to upper 80s before the first drops fall. The humidity will increase making it feel muggier and steamier.

SUMMER FEEL FOR WEEKEND: Friday is mainly dry with a very low stray shower threat. Skies are partly sunny. Morning lows begin quite warm near 70 degrees, making it easy for afternoon readings to top out in the upper 80s. The summer feel stays with us into the weekend. We make a run at 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. I expect a little more cloud cover the second half of the weekend, as a weakening boundary drops south. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, however, much of the day is dry. Stray storms are possible each day, as the heat and humidity climbs, next week. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees expected Monday. It’s even hotter in the lower 90s by Tuesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist, MaryEllen Pann