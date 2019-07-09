Lancaster man accused of taking $200 that had been left behind at Sheetz ATM

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 36-year-old Lancaster man with theft of lost or mislaid property after they say he took $200 that had been left behind at a convenience store earlier this year.

Kevin Louis Joyner was charged Monday after an investigation of the incident, which occurred at about 9:51 a.m. on Feb. 23 at a Sheetz store on the 1600 block of Oregon Pike, police say.

Police say the victim accidentally left the money in the withdrawal slot of an ATM inside the store.

