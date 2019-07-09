× Lancaster man arrested for refusing to pay $2,100 hotel bill, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have charged a 26-year-old Lancaster County man with theft of services after they say he refused to pay a $2,100 hotel bill.

Terry Wayne Suter Jr., no fixed address, had been staying at a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike since June 22, according to Manheim Township Police. He had incurred a bill of $2,150.70 over that span, police say, and despite repeated and ongoing requests from the hotel to pay up, refused to do so.

Officers later determined that Suter had no means of paying for the room, according to police.

Police removed Suter from his room Monday at 7:03 p.m., arrested him, and took him to Central Arraignment.