× Lancaster man charged in alleged attack on York County woman

YORK COUNTY — State Police have charged a 27-year-old Lancaster man with burglary, theft, assault, harassment, and criminal mischief after an alleged attack on a York County woman Monday afternoon.

Kashiyf Amir Clark, of the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue, is accused of forcing his way inside the woman’s Red Lion home at about 3:56 p.m., State Police say. He was allegedly seeking the return of the money he gave the woman earlier in the day so that she could purchase Plan B medication, according to police.

The victim reported that Clark had given her the money Monday morning, then messaged her on Facebook later in the day to demand the money back. The victim told police she informed Clark she had already spent it on the medication, police say.

Soon after, police say, Clark showed up at the woman’s Linden Avenue home and forced his way inside by kicking in the door. He forcefully grabbed the victim by the head and pushed her to the floor, where he took her phone and pinned her to the ground, police say. He again demanded that the victim return his money, according to police.

The victim told police she freed herself and attempted to flee, but both she and Clark fell down the stairs. Clark then allegedly pinned the victim to the ground a second time before the victim managed to retrieve her phone and threatened to call 911.

Clark then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim sustained injuries to her face, arms, legs, and foot, police say.

Clark was taken into custody and interviewed by police at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, police say. He allegedly admitted to kicking in the victim’s door, confronting her, and taking her phone, but told police he was “defending himself” against the victim when the altercation became physical.