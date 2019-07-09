× Man accused of firing multiple rounds at a vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old man is accused of firing multiple rounds at a vehicle in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police say they were conducting warrant services with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in the area of Hummel and Swatara Streets Tuesday morning when they heard shots fired in the area. Task Force members responded and detained a man, later identified as Aquil Smith.

Smith allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle in the area. The driver was not injured.

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.