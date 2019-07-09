Man accused of stealing wallet, using credit and debit cards to make purchases at multiple stores

Posted 8:00 PM, July 9, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing a wallet from a vehicle and using credit and debit cards to make purchases at multiple stores.

The victim, a contractor, reported that he was doing work in the area of the 100 block of Red Maple Lane on March 15 when someone — later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Groff — stole his wallet from his vehicle that parked in a driveway.

Groff then allegedly used credit and debit cards to purchase items at Bed Bath & Beyond, a Rite Aid Store, and two Dollar General stores. He’s also accused of using the victim’s credit card at Lowe’s to make a purchase of $1,206.

Police say the total amount of charges was just shy of $3,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.