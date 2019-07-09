× Man accused of stealing wallet, using credit and debit cards to make purchases at multiple stores

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing a wallet from a vehicle and using credit and debit cards to make purchases at multiple stores.

The victim, a contractor, reported that he was doing work in the area of the 100 block of Red Maple Lane on March 15 when someone — later identified as 35-year-old Joseph Groff — stole his wallet from his vehicle that parked in a driveway.

Groff then allegedly used credit and debit cards to purchase items at Bed Bath & Beyond, a Rite Aid Store, and two Dollar General stores. He’s also accused of using the victim’s credit card at Lowe’s to make a purchase of $1,206.

Police say the total amount of charges was just shy of $3,000.