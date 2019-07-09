× Man facing charges after allegedly breaking into victim’s Steelton home, assaulting her

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a victim’s home and assaulted her.

Tyshawn Michie, 33, is facing criminal trespassing, stalking, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On June 26, police responded to the 100 block of Penn Street in Steelton for a reported domestic violence incident.

Police discovered that Michie crawled through a window into a victim’s residence and assaulted her.

Later, police located Michie and arrested him.

Now, he is facing charges.