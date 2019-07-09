× Man facing charges after DUI with two young children in vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after police found him to be driving under the influence with two young children in the vehicle.

Dewan McDonald, 28, is facing endangering the welfare of children and DUI, among other related charges for the incident.

On July 6, police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of North Front Street in Steelton.

During the stop, police found the driver of the vehicle, later identified as McDonald, to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police say that McDonald had two young children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old, in the vehicle at the time of the stop, and both children were without car seats.

Now, McDonald is facing charges.