Man wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Steelton where police recovered large amount of marijuana

Posted 5:58 AM, July 9, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop where authorities recovered a large amount of marijuana and instruments of a crime.

Steelton Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Corey Eden.

Eden, 43, allegedly fled a traffic stop in Steelton Borough where police recovered a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and instruments of a crime.

Anyone with information on Eden’s whereabouts are asked to contact Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.