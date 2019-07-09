× Man wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Steelton where police recovered large amount of marijuana

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop where authorities recovered a large amount of marijuana and instruments of a crime.

Steelton Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Corey Eden.

Eden, 43, allegedly fled a traffic stop in Steelton Borough where police recovered a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and instruments of a crime.

Anyone with information on Eden’s whereabouts are asked to contact Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.