Mets’ Pete Alonso wins 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– A star from the Big Apple shone brightest in Cleveland on Monday night.

New York Mets’ rookie 1B Pete Alonso won the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Alonso, 24, knocked off fellow rookie 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 20, off in the final round with 23 home runs to 22.

As a reward for winning the Derby, Alonso took home $1 million, which is the largest prize in Derby history.

Here are the entire T-Mobile Home Run Derby results:

First round
Joc Pederson (21 homers) def. Alex Bregman (16)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (29) def. Matt Chapman (13)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (25)  def. Josh Bell (18)
Pete Alonso (14) def. Carlos Santana (13)

Semifinals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40) def. Joc Pederson (39) on three tiebreakers
Pete Alonso (20) def. Ronald Acuna Jr. (19)

Finals
Pete Alonso (23) def. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22)

