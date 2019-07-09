× Mets’ Pete Alonso wins 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND– A star from the Big Apple shone brightest in Cleveland on Monday night.

New York Mets’ rookie 1B Pete Alonso won the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Alonso, 24, knocked off fellow rookie 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 20, off in the final round with 23 home runs to 22.

As a reward for winning the Derby, Alonso took home $1 million, which is the largest prize in Derby history.

Here are the entire T-Mobile Home Run Derby results:

First round

Joc Pederson (21 homers) def. Alex Bregman (16)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (29) def. Matt Chapman (13)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (25) def. Josh Bell (18)

Pete Alonso (14) def. Carlos Santana (13)

Semifinals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40) def. Joc Pederson (39) on three tiebreakers

Pete Alonso (20) def. Ronald Acuna Jr. (19)

Finals

Pete Alonso (23) def. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (22)