New Providence woman facing charges after leaving naked child alone in the woods while under the influence of drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Providence woman is facing charges after she was found to be under the influence of drugs while her 17-month-old child was naked and alone in the woods for hours.

Angela Benedict, 34, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for her role in the incident.

On July 8 around 4:00 p.m., police were notified of a missing 17-month-old child near the 900 block of Lancaster Pike in Providence Township.

Police determined that Benedict, the child’s mother, was under the influence of drugs, and had left the child alone in the woods for at least 3.5 hours.

The child was discovered naked and only wearing socks in shallow water that was close to a retention pond.

The child suffered minor cuts, scrapes, and bug bites, and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for further evaluation.

Now, Benedict will face charges.