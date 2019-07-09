× North York man arraigned on charges after he allegedly lured victim from home prior to attack

YORK — A North York man was arraigned on charges Monday in connection with an assault on a woman and her child.

It’s alleged that 20-year-old Rubin Elliott lured the woman from her Walnut Street residence on June 2, in which she was assaulted by another individual.

Elliott texted the victim to come outside so he could give her a drink that he bought her from the store. When she stepped out, another woman attacked her.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that the victim was carrying her 18-month-old child at the time. The toddler was struck several times during the assault.

The victim then went back inside the home but she was attacked again by the other person. Charges have not been filed against that individual, court documents show.

Elliott faces charges of conspiracy – aggravated assault, conspiracy – simple assault and conspiracy – harassment, according to court documents.