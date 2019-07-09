× Police: Arrest made in connection with May shots fired incident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southwestern Regional Police said Tuesday that an arrest was made last week in connection with a shots fired incident from May in Manheim Township, York County.

Police said two bullets went into a home on Fox Chase Drive on May 30.

The homeowners told FOX43 that their two 6-year-old boys were in the front playroom when the bullets flew through the window and wedged into a bookcase.

Police don’t believe the incident was intentional.