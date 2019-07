× Police: Pickup truck fled traffic stop in West Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A white 2003 GMC pickup truck eluded capture Monday evening in West Lampeter Township, according to police.

The truck fled police around 8:25 p.m. when they attempted to stop it on Village Road at Lampeter Road.

Police say the truck drove east on Village Road and then south on Bridge Road before going through a corn field.

Anyone with information should contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.