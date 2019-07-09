Police searching for suspect from Cumberland County gas station robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect from a gas station robbery.

On July 8 around 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to an active robbery at the Exxon gas station on Enola Road in East Pennsboro Township.

Police did not disclose the details of the robbery, but did release a description of a suspect that they’re searching for.

That suspect is described as a young, white man that stands approximately 6’1″ tall.

He was dressed in all black clothing during the robbery and used a black bandanna to cover most of his face.

Police say that witnesses described the suspect as “very thin.”

If you believe you have any information that will help solve this case, you’re asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633 or through Cumberland County Communications at (717) 238-9676.