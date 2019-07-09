Police seek help in identifying two suspects accused of fighting in Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two women accused of fighting inside a Lancaster Walmart on July 4.

The alleged altercation occurred at about 4:52 p.m. at the Walmart store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, police say.

During the course of the alleged encounter, one of the women threw a glass-encased candle at the other, causing it to smash on the floor.

Both women then ran from the store without being identified — or paying for the damaged property, police say.

Anyone with information on the identity of either woman is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

