State Police made 607 DUI arrests and investigated 975 crashes statewide over July 4th weekend

HARRISBURG — State Police troopers made 607 DUI arrests and issued 12,218 speeding citations over the five-day Independence Day weekend, according to numbers released Tuesday.

Troopers also cited 919 people for failing to wear seat belts, and issued 294 citations to drivers for failing to secure their children in safety seats, State Police said.

There were nine people killed in crashes investigated by State Police over that period, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the deadly crashes. In all, troopers responded to 975 crashes — in which 287 people were injured — over the holiday weekend. Seventy-four of those crashes involved alcohol, State Police say.