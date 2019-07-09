× State Police: Store lost more than $12,000 in stolen items, damages after suspects burglarized business

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police said Tuesday in a news release that $12,774 worth of items were stolen from Mini Market in Earl Township, Berks County earlier this week.

The store, located on Boyertown Pike, was burglarized Sunday night around 11:24 p.m.

Suspects forced entry through a side window, which upon troopers’ arrival was shattered, and took 77 cartons of cigarettes ($6,314), 40 packs of “Game” cigars ($60), CBD oil products ($300) and $3,400 in cash, according to State Police.

The suspects also spray painted security cameras and smashed a side window, which caused $2,700 in damage.

In total, Mini Market lost $12,774.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Reading.