State Police: Tip related to Tracy Kroh case led to search of property in Jackson Township, Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A property on Mountain House Road in Jackson Township was searched Tuesday after authorities received a tip related to the disappearance of Tracy Kroh, according to State Police.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed earlier in the afternoon that the roadway was closed off because of the active investigation. It has since wrapped up.

This investigation comes almost two months after State Police searched a property in Halifax Township that was also related to Kroh’s disappearance.

Kroh was 17 years old when she was last seen on August 5, 1989 at the Alex Acres Trailer Park off Route 147 in Halifax Township. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the trailer park, but they weren’t home. She dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons on their front steps and never arrived back at her family’s residence in Millersburg. Kroh’s parents believed she stayed the night.

Police said Kroh’s blue-striped white 1971 Mercury Comet was located at the town square in Millersburg the following evening, August 6.

In December 1993, parts of Kroh’s wallet, including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card, were found in an area along Wiconisco Creek in Washington Township, nine miles away from Millersburg.

