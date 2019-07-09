Juiced up for the Atlantic League All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - The Atlantic League All-Star Game hits York on Wednesday night. One of the many festivities planned for the evening, the Revolution's traditional "Fruit Race." We at FOX43 love competition so when asked to have one of our team members run, we couldn't think of anyone better than our sports anchor Andrew Kalista.

Andrew, doesn't take challenges lying down. He has the personality of one of favorite historical figures, Napoleon. He wasn't just about to show up and run the race on Wednesday. Andrew put in some hard core training.

Check out the video above .