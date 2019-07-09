Warmer Tuesday, watching storm chances later this week

WARMER, MORE SUN: Lower humidity values start off the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Skies remain mostly clear with abundant sunshine for most of Tuesday. Dew point values remain closer to average, so heat index won’t be as much of a factor this week. High temperatures today reach the mid-to-upper 80s in some locations. A similar Wednesday start as mostly sunny skies persist. Highs for the middle part of the work week near the 90-degree mark ahead of our next thunderstorm chance.

THURSDAY STORM CHANCE: The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a risk for severe weather Thursday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 1 for now. I expect this to be raised as we get closer to time. Storms will be possible in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threat, but we’re still ironing out the details. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time. Afternoon highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s as the storm system approaches. Humidity does increase on Thursday ahead of the storm system, so expect a muggier feel as we head into Thursday and Friday.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A lingering shower leftover from Thursday can’t be ruled out to kick off Friday, but the majority of the area is dry for most of the day. Morning lows just shy of 70-degrees warm to afternoon highs in the mid-80s under otherwise partly cloudy skies. 90s make a return Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies as we watch storm chances starting next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long