YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Just days after the MLB Home Run Derby, York will see its own display of power.

The 2019 Atlantic League Home Run Derby is set for July 10 at 5:45 p.m.

York Revolution All-Star Telvin Nash will be one of the participants in the event.

So far this season, Nash, 28, is hitting .270 with 21 HR’s and 54 RBI’s.