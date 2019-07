× 1st block of South Queen Street will be closed Thursday for paving work, City of York announces

YORK — The first block of South Queen Street in downtown York will be closed between Market Street and King Street Thursday due to paving work, the city announced Wednesday.

The closure will go into effect at 6 a.m., and is expected to last until about noon, according to the city. During the closure, there will be no left turns from King Street onto Queen Street, the city says.