2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game Preview

YORK, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed tonight's 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Peoples Bank Park in York City.
2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game
· First time in York since 2011
· In 2011, the event set the ballpark attendance record
· 4 p.m. – Judgement Free Fun Zone presented by Planet Fitness
· 5:30 p.m. – gates open
· 5:45 p.m. – Home Run Derby
· 7:15 p.m. – National Anthem
· 7:20 p.m. – Honorary Captains Brooks Robinson and Corey Thurman
· 7:24 p.m. – Loretta Claiborne presented Community All-Star jersey No. 1, first pitch
· 7:30 p.m. – Game starts
· ZOOperstars! performances between innings
· Celebrity Fruit Race at the end of the 2nd inning (featuring Andrew Kalista)
· Post-Game – Star-Blazing Spectacular presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania (largest fireworks in ballpark history!)