2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game Preview

YORK, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed tonight's 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Peoples Bank Park in York City.

2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game

· First time in York since 2011

· In 2011, the event set the ballpark attendance record

· 4 p.m. – Judgement Free Fun Zone presented by Planet Fitness

· 5:30 p.m. – gates open

· 5:45 p.m. – Home Run Derby

· 7:15 p.m. – National Anthem

· 7:20 p.m. – Honorary Captains Brooks Robinson and Corey Thurman

· 7:24 p.m. – Loretta Claiborne presented Community All-Star jersey No. 1, first pitch

· 7:30 p.m. – Game starts

· ZOOperstars! performances between innings

· Celebrity Fruit Race at the end of the 2nd inning (featuring Andrew Kalista)

· Post-Game – Star-Blazing Spectacular presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania (largest fireworks in ballpark history!)