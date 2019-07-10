Auditor General DePasquale will release report on standardized testing options for PA students 

HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is expected to release a report on enhancing standardized testing options for Pennsylvania students.

DePasquale will hold a news conference on Wednesday to release his new report. He will be joined by state Sen. Andy Dinniman of Chester County.

The news conference will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00AM in the Capitol East Wing Media Center.

DePasquale developed this report to analyze the costs and value of administering the Keystone Exams, which the Department of Education is paying an out-of-state firm tens of millions of dollars to expand.