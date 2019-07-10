Bose speakers recalled due to injury hazard

Bose has issued a safety recall for more than 70,000 of its speakers due to an injury hazard.

Name of product: Professional use flush and surface mount loudspeakers

Hazard: The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace/Repair

Recall date: July 10, 2019

Units: About 77,500