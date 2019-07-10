Bose speakers recalled due to injury hazard

Posted 5:16 PM, July 10, 2019, by

Source: CPSC.

Bose has issued a safety recall for more than 70,000 of its speakers due to an injury hazard.

Name of product: Professional use flush and surface mount loudspeakers

Hazard: The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace/Repair

Recall date: July 10, 2019
Units: About 77,500

Remedy: Stop using the recalled loudspeakers immediately and contact Bose for instructions on receiving a free replacement or free safety cables. Bose is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received nine reports in the U.S. of speakers dislodging or falling from their installed locations, including one report of minor injuries.

Sold At: Authorized Bose distributors nationwide.  EdgeMax models were sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for about $400.  FreeSpace DS 16 models were sold between February 2002 and January 2019 for between $65 and $95.  FreeSpace DS 40 models were sold between May 2010 and August 2018 for between $120 and $180.  FreeSpace DS 100 models were sold between January 2006 and January 2019 for between $160 and $250.   FreeSpace 3 models were sold between January 2002 and January 2019 for between $100 and $215.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.