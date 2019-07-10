Bose speakers recalled due to injury hazard
Bose has issued a safety recall for more than 70,000 of its speakers due to an injury hazard.
Name of product: Professional use flush and surface mount loudspeakers
Hazard: The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.
Remedy: Replace/Repair
Remedy: Stop using the recalled loudspeakers immediately and contact Bose for instructions on receiving a free replacement or free safety cables. Bose is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received nine reports in the U.S. of speakers dislodging or falling from their installed locations, including one report of minor injuries.
Sold At: Authorized Bose distributors nationwide. EdgeMax models were sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for about $400. FreeSpace DS 16 models were sold between February 2002 and January 2019 for between $65 and $95. FreeSpace DS 40 models were sold between May 2010 and August 2018 for between $120 and $180. FreeSpace DS 100 models were sold between January 2006 and January 2019 for between $160 and $250. FreeSpace 3 models were sold between January 2002 and January 2019 for between $100 and $215.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.