Celebrating National Kitten Day
Celebrating National Kitten Day
Calling out Cat lovers! Today is the purr-fect day to celebrate feline adorableness.
National Cat Day is today, July 10, 2019. It’s a day set aside to observe all kittens!
If you don’t already own a kitten, you can look into adopting or fostering one. If you’re not interested in taking home a kitten, you can still celebrate this national day by helping out a local shelter.
Here are some of the shelters located in Central PA and some information we’ve gathered for you:
Adams County SPCA
Gettysburg, PA
(717) 334-8876
-
Spayed/Neutered Cats $65.00. Kittens $65.00 + $40.00 (for Spay/Neuter Refundable Deposit). Fees include, microchipping, Flea and Tick treatment, vaccinations, de-worming, Feline Leukemia & Aids testing, and spay/neuter.
York County SPCA
York, PA
(717) 764-6109
- Adopt a cat and your second cat adoption is free! The average adult cat aged 1 year to 5 years is $85. Kittens under 4 months are $140 and senior cats 6 years and over are $45. Included in the fee is the microchip, current vaccinations, relevant testing, and the spay or neuter.
Animal Rescue, Inc.
New Freedom, PA
(717) 993-3232
- Adoption Fees are $85 and include spay/neuter, vaccines, FIV and FELV testing, flea and tick preventative, deworming, microchip, and ID tag.
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc.
Harrisburg, PA
(717) 564-3320
Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center
Lancaster, PA
(717) 917-6979
Humane League of Lancaster County
Lancaster, PA
(717) 393-6551
Humane Society of Lebanon County
Myerstown, PA
(717) 628-1369
- Adoption Fees: $75 for kittens up to 6 months old. $55 for cats 7 months to 9 years old. Fees for cats over 10 years old are $25.