Celebrating National Kitten Day

Calling out Cat lovers! Today is the purr-fect day to celebrate feline adorableness.

National Cat Day is today, July 10, 2019. It’s a day set aside to observe all kittens!

If you don’t already own a kitten, you can look into adopting or fostering one. If you’re not interested in taking home a kitten, you can still celebrate this national day by helping out a local shelter.

Here are some of the shelters located in Central PA and some information we’ve gathered for you:

Adams County SPCA

Gettysburg, PA

(717) 334-8876

Spayed/Neutered Cats $65.00. Kittens $65.00 + $40.00 (for Spay/Neuter Refundable Deposit). Fees include, microchipping, Flea and Tick treatment, vaccinations, de-worming, Feline Leukemia & Aids testing, and spay/neuter.

York County SPCA

York, PA

(717) 764-6109

Adopt a cat and your second cat adoption is free! The average adult cat aged 1 year to 5 years is $85. Kittens under 4 months are $140 and senior cats 6 years and over are $45. Included in the fee is the microchip, current vaccinations, relevant testing, and the spay or neuter.

Animal Rescue, Inc.

New Freedom, PA

(717) 993-3232

Adoption Fees are $85 and include spay/neuter, vaccines, FIV and FELV testing, flea and tick preventative, deworming, microchip, and ID tag.

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc.

Harrisburg, PA

(717) 564-3320

Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center

Lancaster, PA

(717) 917-6979

Humane League of Lancaster County

Lancaster, PA

(717) 393-6551

Humane Society of Lebanon County

Myerstown, PA

(717) 628-1369