Coroner identifies man killed in Harrisburg shooting

Posted 11:59 PM, July 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:42AM, July 11, 2019

Update, July 11, 11:38 a.m.: Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has identified the victim as Jerron Edward Lewis, 27. He was shot multiple times, the coroner said.

Original Story

HARRISBURG, Pa — A man is dead after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On July 10 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Zarker Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hopsital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, police say.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information relevant to this incident, contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

